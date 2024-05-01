iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 64,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.72. 4,969,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,327. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

