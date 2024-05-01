iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 49,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,138,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,222,634. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

