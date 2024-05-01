iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Announces $0.07 Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 78,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,665. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

