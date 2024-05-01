iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.63

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $80.63 and last traded at $80.97, with a volume of 1749999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

