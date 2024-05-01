iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Boosted by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 10.8% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 677,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,003 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Fundamentum LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 153,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 45,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,709. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

