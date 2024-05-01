iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.10

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 1456607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after buying an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $607,000.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

