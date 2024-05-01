iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.10

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 1456607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
