iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 316,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,494. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
