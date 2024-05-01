iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:IBTE)

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ IBTE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.87. 316,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,494. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

