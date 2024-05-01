iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IBTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,294. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
