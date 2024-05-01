iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0762 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,294. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $23.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

