iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0689 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:IBTJ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 54,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,536. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
