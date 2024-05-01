iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Plans $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IBTM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.93. 30,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,559. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF
