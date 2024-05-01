iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,853. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

