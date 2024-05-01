iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTO stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,853. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.06.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
