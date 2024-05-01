iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.13

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 952725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

