iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Announces $0.36 Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3606 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of EMB remained flat at $87.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,133. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
