iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.39

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.39 and last traded at $100.30, with a volume of 301556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

