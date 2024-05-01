iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.43

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.43 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 157262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $930,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

