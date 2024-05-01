iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.78 and last traded at $87.72. Approximately 63,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 45,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.19.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $719.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.17.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,842,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.