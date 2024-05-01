iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Plans Dividend of $0.16

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

PFF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,742. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

See Also

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

