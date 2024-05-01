iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Plans Dividend of $0.16

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1596 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
PFF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,892,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,742. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.66.
About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
