iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,567,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,291,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.82. 1,662,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,687. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

