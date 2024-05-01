iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.53

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.53 and last traded at $62.40, with a volume of 74005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMD. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

