iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans Dividend of $0.46

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4637 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 3,299,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

