iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Plans Dividend of $0.46

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4637 per share on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 3,299,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,020. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
