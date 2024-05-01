iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,881,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,301. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

