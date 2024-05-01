iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. 2,881,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,301. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

