iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of IVE traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,677. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

