iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The company had a trading volume of 437,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,988. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

