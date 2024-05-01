iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 403,997 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.