iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.20

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $108.97, with a volume of 122274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.44.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

