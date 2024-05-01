iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.14

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.14 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 668981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $861.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
