iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $65.14

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.14 and last traded at $65.56, with a volume of 668981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $861.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 280.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.