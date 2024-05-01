Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.81.

Several analysts recently commented on IVN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,950,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08. The company has a market cap of C$23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.01. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$9.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.66.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4702621 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mary Vincelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.47, for a total transaction of C$77,350.00. Also, Director Setha Patricia Makhesha sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$47,102.03. Company insiders own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

(Get Free Report

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.