IWG plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:IWG)

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IWG Price Performance

IWG stock opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -885.24, a PEG ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.03. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.80 ($2.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,170.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.70) price objective on shares of IWG in a report on Monday, April 8th.

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

