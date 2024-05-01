Iyo Bank Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for 1.7% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 248.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,570. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Articles

