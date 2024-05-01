Iyo Bank Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Iyo Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.0% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $176.15. 3,089,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,432. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

