Iyo Bank Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 438,476 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,591.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock worth $8,977,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 2,292,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,926. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

