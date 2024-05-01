J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue GBX 0.96 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance
Shares of SMJ opened at GBX 130 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. J. Smart & Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 172 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.14.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
