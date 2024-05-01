J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) to Issue GBX 0.96 Dividend

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Performance

Shares of SMJ opened at GBX 130 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. J. Smart & Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 172 ($2.16). The company has a market capitalization of £51.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 0.14.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

