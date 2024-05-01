Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.91) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 546.25 ($6.86).
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
