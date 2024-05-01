JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Plans Dividend of $0.43

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4311 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

JEPQ traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,408. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $54.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.84.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

