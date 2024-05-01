JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,404. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.