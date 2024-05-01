Kaspa (KAS) One Day Volume Hits $54.07 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $54.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,507,962,984 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,501,677,464.61101. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.1080027 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $56,032,766.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

