KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $78.00 at DA Davidson

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

KBR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.75. 1,299,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.95. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. KBR has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $66.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KBR will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KBR in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in KBR by 73.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 326,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after buying an additional 138,633 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 40.7% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in KBR by 294.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 282,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after buying an additional 210,717 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

