Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$170-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.22 million.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of KLIC traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 804,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $40.20 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

