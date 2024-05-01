LCM Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,650,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.