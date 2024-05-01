Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.44.

LEA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.70. 987,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,961. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.83 and its 200 day moving average is $135.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total value of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Lear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lear by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

