Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Lion Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $722.37 million for the quarter. Lion had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.57%.
Lion Company Profile
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
