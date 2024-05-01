Litecoin Cash Trading Up 27.3% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.58 million and $51.28 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,845,153 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,830,184.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00480672 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $66.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

