Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV):

4/30/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Live Nation Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $124.00 to $119.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,496. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Get Live Nation Entertainment Inc alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.