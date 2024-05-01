Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.99. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.