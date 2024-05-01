Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $697.07 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

