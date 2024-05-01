LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $305.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.20.

LPLA traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $269.42. The company had a trading volume of 679,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,378. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $276.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.44 and a 200-day moving average of $242.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,462.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,141,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,446,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,945,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,099,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,322,000 after buying an additional 161,485 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,497,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

