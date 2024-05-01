Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 3,590,904 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,953,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lufax

Lufax Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $965.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -178.56%.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lufax by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,458,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,326,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 615,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.