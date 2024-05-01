Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.75. Approximately 87,634 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.58.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $405,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

