Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.25

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.22, with a volume of 65926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Medical Facilities Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.74. The stock has a market cap of C$275.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.54.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of C$166.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2912736 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

